Withdraw support for Muhyiddin if Sabah CM is from PPBM, says Umno man

PETALING JAYA: An Umno divisional youth leader has urged Barisan Nasional to withdraw support for PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister if the new Sabah chief minister is appointed from PPBM.

In a Facebook post, Nazir Hussin Akhtar Husin of Titiwangsa Umno Youth said an agreement had been reached before the state polls on Saturday that a BN candidate would be nominated for the post.

He said the promise was a quid pro quo for giving up several seats previously won by its members who then switched sides to PPBM.

The PPBM-led Perikatan Nasional won 17 seats while BN secured 14.

“This has been used as a reason to appoint the chief minister from PPBM. “What is the value of a partnership if it is unjust?” he said, pointing out that Perak’s menteri besar was from PPBM although the party had only eight seats to BN’s 25.

He said if PPBM reneged on the Sabah agreement, it would be proper for BN to withdraw support for Muhyiddin and cause a general election to be called.

“This is not about Umno being greedy for power or not wanting to share power. Umno is not arrogant but will not be bullied,” he said.

Warisan won 29 seats, PN 17, BN 14, PBS seven, independent candidates three, PKR two and Upko one. The GRS alliance of PN, BN and PBS declared victory after having secured 38 seats among them.



