Find more suitable road to be named Jalan Palestin, FT minister tells DBKL

PETALING JAYA: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa today said Jalan Raja Laut 1 in Kuala Lumpur will not be renamed Jalan Palestin.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) yesterday said it had renamed Jalan Raja Laut 1 to Jalan Palestin and that this was symbolic of Malaysia’s support for Palestine.

“The mayor will find a more appropriate road to be named Jalan Palestin,” said Annuar on his Twitter account today.

“Jalan Raja Laut 1 has to be maintained as normal.”

DBKL had said the proposal to name a road Jalan Palestin was brought up during the annual Quds ceremony held at Dataran DBKL last year, during which the Federal Territories ministry requested DBKL to rename a road in Kuala Lumpur.



