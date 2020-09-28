Hajiji best person for Sabah CM’s post, says GRS ally PBS

KOTA KINABALU: PBS president Maximus Ongkili is happy with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) decision to nominate Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Hajiji Noor as the chief minister, saying it is “most appropriate”.

Ongkili, the Kota Marudu MP, said the decision was consistent with PBS’ proposal and stand during the course of the 16th state election, while other parties made their decision based on the outcome of the just-concluded polls.

“We (PBS) are confident, with the support of members of GRS, that Hajiji will be able to execute his duties well, based on his vast experience as a former senior member of the state cabinet and seven-term assemblyman,” he said, adding that Hajiji could use that experience to serve the people.

He said PBS also believed that Hajiji would be able to honour the mandate given by the rakyat and lead Sabah as the chief minister for all Sabahans.

“PBS looks forward to working closely with him and offers him the full support and cooperation to form the new Sabah government,” he said in a statement here today.

“We are confident that the new state government, under GRS, will be able to make new achievements that we can be proud about.”

Earlier today, GRS had named Hajiji as its chief minister candidate.

The loose coalition, comprising PN, BN and PBS, had won 38 of the 73 state seats contested in the Saturday election to clinch a simple majority to form the state government.

Of the 38 seats, PN has 17 seats, followed by BN (14 seats) and PBS (seven).

Warisan Plus, consisting of Warisan, DAP, PKR and Upko, won 32 seats.

The remaining three seats were won by independents.



