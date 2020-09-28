Hajiji Noor meets governor

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Hajiji Noor was today called to meet Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin.

Hajiji, who was dressed in a blazer, songkok and white shirt, arrived at Istana Negeri at 3.55pm in a dark vehicle.

“I was called,” he told reporters when asked why he was going into the istana here.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today unanimously named Hajiji, who is Sulaman assemblyman, as the new Sabah chief minister.

GRS secured a clear majority to take over the reins of the state government from Warisan in the 16th Sabah state election concluded yesterday when it obtained 38 out of 73 seats in the assembly.



