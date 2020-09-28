Hearing of Apandi’s RM10 mil suit against Kit Siang to start next April

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of former attorney-general (AG) Mohamed Apandi Ali’s lawsuit against DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang has been fixed for five days from April 5 next year.

High Court judge Azimah Omar set the new dates for the hearing today after lawyer M Visvanathan, representing Apandi, told the court Lim could not be present in court as he had travelled to Sabah and was now in quarantine.

The judge then proposed that the witnesses, subpoenaed by Apandi for the case, testify first as the court had initially set this week for hearing.

Lim’s lawyer, Rayveni Asogan, however said her client wanted to be present in court and to listen to the witnesses’ testimony.

“It is only fair for us,” she said.

Azimah then ordered Rayveni to file Lim’s witness statement and Visvanathan to submit the proposed questions for witnesses before Jan 26.

Apandi filed the suit against Lim last year over Lim’s claim that he aided and abetted in the 1MDB scandal.

He claimed that Lim had written a defamatory article, titled “Dangerous fallacy to think Malaysia is on the road to integrity”, which was published in a news portal.

He contended that the article implied that he had been involved in a crime and depicted him as a person without integrity.

Apandi is seeking RM10 million in general damages and further compensation for aggravated and exemplary damages and other relief deemed necessary by the court, inclusive of 5% interest.

He had previously cleared former prime minister Najib Razak of wrongdoing in 1MDB and SRC International cases.

Najib was charged for money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in 2018. He was found guilty of the charges related to SRC International in July.



