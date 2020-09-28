Hisham under quarantine after returning from Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he is quarantining himself at home after campaigning in the Sabah elections for Umno’s Sufian Abdul Karim, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Today, I was ordered by the health ministry to undergo quarantine at home even though the first test that I took after returning from Sabah returned negative,” said Hishammuddin on his Facebook page.

“To everyone who has returned from Sabah, especially those with BN’s election machinery, my advice is for you to get screened for Covid-19 and immediately report if there are symptoms,” he added.

Sufian, who was contesting the Pitas seat, said he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday — the same day Sabahans took to the polls.

Sufian lost to independent candidate Ruddy Awah in a five-cornered fight for the Pitas seat.

Among the other Umno leaders who were with Sufian during his campaign trail included party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

Zahid and Asyraf have since said they are under quarantine at home.

