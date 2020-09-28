King undergoing treatment for food poisoning at IJN

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, is undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong, who was admitted to IJN last Monday, was in stable condition and would be discharged shortly.

“His Majesty has been advised to undergo follow-up treatment with close supervision of IJN’s physicians,” he said in a statement today.

“His Majesty was very touched by the people’s concern for his well-being and expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all the people who have prayed for him.”

The Agong also expressed his concern about the increasing number of new Covid-19 cases, noting that the 150 reported yesterday pushed the total number of cases in the country to 10,919.



