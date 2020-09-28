Malaysia Airports boosts facilities to handle Sabah arrivals

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd says additional measures have been taken at KLIA and klia2 to ensure the comfort of passengers arriving from Sabah who must undergo mandatory Covid-19 screening by the health ministry (MoH) upon touchdown.

These improvements include food and beverage carts being posted to waiting areas, the distribution of free food in cooperation with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and extra seats for those awaiting results.

Additional security and customer service personnel have also been deployed to assist arriving passengers and ensure physical distancing is practised.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports group CEO Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said having consulted the MoH and other agencies, they “had immediately put in place a few initiatives to further facilitate and smoothen the process”.

“The elderly, disabled, pregnant women and families with young children will be given access to priority lanes to help ease their arrival,” it said.

Yesterday, there were 12 flights carrying 1,400 passengers from Sabah at the KLIA main terminal and 19 flights carrying 2,300 passengers at klia2.

Mohd Shukrie said they “anticipated a surge in arrivals from Sabah (today) and had notified MoH and all relevant authorities”.

Ten flights will be arriving at KLIA’s main terminal and 19 flights at klia2 throughout the day.

MoH has agreed to add staff at both terminals to enable testing to be performed at a faster rate.

Mohd Shukrie also said the airport will continue to work with Nadma to provide complimentary food and drinks to passengers.

Operators such as Starbucks, Kopi Kita, Needs Convenience and WHSmith Convenience at the airports have been requested to remain open past their normal 8pm closing time to cater to the influx in arrivals.

Mohd Shukrie hoped that “with the cooperation from all agencies and stakeholders, we will be able to deliver a smooth and seamless experience to our passengers”.

