More manpower deployed to speed up Covid-19 screening at KLIA, klia2

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has deployed more resources and manpower to KLIA and klia2 to speed up Covid-19 screenings for travellers from Sabah.

According to a Bernama report, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said the resources would help alleviate the congestion at the airport.

Since yesterday, travellers from Sabah, which has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, have complained of having to wait for hours to be screened for Covid-19 and have their swab test taken by health authorities.

The government has made it mandatory for all those returning from the state to be tested for Covid-19 at the airports in view of the spike in cases, and the number of people from the peninsula taking part in the polls on Saturday.

Malaysia Airports meanwhile said both Adham and health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah were on site to monitor the situation.

In several social media posts, Malaysia Airports said priority was being given to the elderly and families with young children for the Covid-19 test.

“Please inform the staff on site if you require any assistance while waiting in queue. The health officers are working as quickly as they can in carrying out the tests,” it said.

It said free food and drinks are being distributed to keep travellers from Sabah comfortable while they wait for their Covid-19 tests.

