Muhyiddin thanks BN, PBS for accepting Hajiji

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has thanked assemblymen from PN component parties Barisan Nasional and PBS for supporting Sabah PN chief Hajiji Mohd Noor as the new Sabah chief minister.

His statement comes in the wake of BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accepting Hajiji’s nomination after having initially said he would not want BN to concede to any other party for the state’s top post.

Muhyiddin said in a statement today that collaboration between the parties in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah throughout the state election had been well-received by the people.

“I am very thankful for the spirit of alliance shown by component parties in this coalition for the interests and future of the Sabahan people. I also pray that Sabah continues to remain a state that is harmonious and peaceful,” he said.

GRS today agreed to nominate Hajiji Noor as their candidate for the chief ministership, and he is expected to receive his letter of appoitment from the Governor tomorrow.

Agreement on Hajiji’s nomination came a day after Zahid was reported to have written to the Governor, Juhar Mahiruddin, proposing Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin.

In a separate statement today, Zahid said he accepted the GRS decision to nominate Hajiji. He said he respected the decision as full autonomy had been granted to Sabah Umno.



