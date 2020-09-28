New Sabah CM to be sworn in tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: The new Sabah chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow, the state Information Department has revealed, although it is still unclear as to who will be appointed to the top post.

In a statement, the department said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Istana Negeri tomorrow at 10.30am.

Perikatan Nasional’s Hajiji Noor and Barisan Nasional’s Bung Moktar Radin are said to be the candidates for the CM’s post.

Both leaders’ coalitions are part of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alongside PBS. In Saturday’s election, GRS won 38 seats, surpassing the 37 seats needed to form a minority government.

Three independents have reportedly voiced their support for GRS.

Yesterday, both Hajiji and Bung had an audience with Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin, after which he asked for more time to decide.

However, there has been speculation of a game-changing twist, after sources said several assemblymen from GRS met Warisan president Shafie Apdal last night.

The purported meeting came hours after PBS indirectly accused Warisan of attempting to entice PBS assembly members to defect, after Warisan failed to secure a majority in the state polls.



