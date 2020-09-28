Only 3 hours to go through Covid-19 screening at KLIA

SEPANG: Airline passengers arriving from Sabah braved a 3-hour wait for Covid-19 screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in an organised manner today, after waits of to up to six hours were reported on Sunday.

People were placed in groups to undergo testing and were given a clear explanation by the health staff on the responsibilities of each individual, including when they undergo quarantine at home.

Angela Ng, 39, from Tenom, said the situation at the arrival hall was organised. “The waiting was not long, only three hours. The mandatory test and quarantine are good to ensure no infection to the community and for all to comply with the SOP,” said Ng who returned to Sabah to vote.

Ng said the process may have been long yesterday due to the large number of passengers since it was a Sunday as many people rushed to prepare for work the following day.

Zakaria Shaaban of the National Disaster Management Agency said the high volume at the arrival hall is expected this week following the end of the Sabah elections.

The health ministry’s decision to increase personnel ensured a smoother process today, he said.

He estimated that some 4,400 people arrived from Sabah today, involving 29 flights, 10 landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and 19 at KLIA2.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had announced on Saturday that all arrivals from Sabah will have to undergo Covid-19 screening at international entry points from Sept 27 to Oct 10.

