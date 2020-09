IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu is undergoing home quarantine although a Covid-19 test conducted on his return from Sabah on Sept 20 has turned up negative.

The Menteri Besar’s Office said Faizal would remain in home quarantine in view of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

All important meetings involving Faizal would be held virtually, it said.

