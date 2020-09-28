Think tank urges long-term recovery plan for tourism sector

PETALING JAYA: The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) today recommended that the government implement a long-term strategy to help the ailing tourism sector.

The think tank noted how tourism had been one of the hardest-hit sectors following the Covid-19 pandemic, with disruption likely to continue for months to come.

It said many informal workers in the sector were not eligible for support because of gaps in the country’s social protection framework.

“Prior to the pandemic, Malaysia’s tourism sector was already struggling with a lack of innovation, fear of competition and inadequate social protection, which have been exposed by the pandemic,” it said in a statement

“IDEAS calls for a strategy to address long-term weaknesses in the tourism sector, alongside short-term stimulus, including increasing connectivity for tourism small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), widening the social safety net and reforming outdated regulations, which are holding the industry back.”

While it welcomed the timely roll-out of the government’s Penjana economic stimulus package, it said a long-term recovery plan should be implemented in the near future.

IDEAS noted how the absence of travel and tourists led to a near-collapse of the tourism sector, with the tourism, arts, and culture ministry estimating losses in the first half of the year at RM45 billion owing to the impact of the movement control order.

It said Malaysia’s international tourism numbers had been stagnant compared with regional peers such as Thailand and Singapore, and government spending on tourism-related services had been flat.

It also said SMEs in the industry were held back by a lack of internet connectivity, particularly in rural areas, and outdated regulations that do not promote competition.

IDEAS also said the tourism industry showed risk aversion in the face of new disruptive technologies, which are transforming the industry.

