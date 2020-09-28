Two Selangor students, JB bank staff down with Covid-19

SHAH ALAM: Two students of a secondary school in Pandamaran Jaya, Port Klang, have been found to have been infected with Covid-19, the Selangor director of health, Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman, said.

The students were suspected to have been infected by their elder brother who had a history of visiting Sabah recently. They are being treated at Sungai Buloh hospital.

Selangor education director Izmi Ismail said the school was conducting its schooling session as normal today but the classrooms of the two students had been thoroughly sanitised before being used.

Any further action such as closure of the school, if necessary, would be based on the directive of the district health office, he said.

In Johor Bahru, a Covid-19 case was confirmed in the commercial section of the Permas Jaya CIMB branch.

The bank group said the builiding had undergone thorough sanitisation and deep cleaning.

The infected staff worked on a different floor from the bank branch. “None of the bank’s branch employees have been in contact with the commercial bank’s employee,” CIMB said.

Johor health director Dr Aman Rabu confirmed that the sanitation was conducted by CIMB on its own initiative and the subsequent control measures also involved the personnel of the bank.

