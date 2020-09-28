Zahid against BN conceding Sabah CM’s post to any other party

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the former ruling coalition is against conceding the Sabah chief minister’s post to any other party.

According to a report by The Star, Zahid said he had written to Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin proposing Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin as the state’s next chief minister.

He said BN had twice made way for PPBM, in letting them have the [posts of prime minister and Perak menteri besar despite having more elected representatives.

In Perak, he said, Umno had 25 assemblymen compared with PPBM’s four, yet the party had agreed to PPBM’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu being the menteri besar.

Similarly, Umno and Gabungan Parti Sarawak had agreed that Muhyiddin would be the prime minister despite PPBM not having the most number of MPs.

“Now, for us, if we do not get a Barisan (state assemblyman) as the chief minister in Sabah, the cost for Barisan in the future will be too much to bear.

“Our studies have shown that the impact would not be good for Barisan. I would not agree for Bung to concede to anyone else outside of Barisan to be the chief minister. No,” Zahid was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Bung revealed that Juhar had asked for more time to decide on the appointment of the next chief minister after Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), comprising Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN and PBS, won the state election.

PN and BN leaders appeared to have reached a decision yesterday after holding a meeting that went on for hours to decide on GRS’ chief minister candidate.

However, Bung dodged questions on who the agreed chief minister candidate was, saying: “We will let the governor decide.”



