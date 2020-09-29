Embrace new technology to better serve justice, PM tells shariah courts

SEPANG: The use of technology must be seen as a necessity and prioritised within the shariah court administration, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Speaking at the 2020 Nusantara Shariah Judicial and Legal Conference, he said the Islamic judicial system might be negatively affected without the use of technology, thus hindering justice from being served.

“The shariah court administration was among those impacted by the movement control order (MCO). This included the closure of courts,” he said, adding that a judicial system capable of functioning under the new norms, such as carrying out online proceedings, is required.

Muhyiddin said the Perikatan Nasional government is committed to supporting efforts in advancing the shariah judicial and legal institutions.

He said this includes improving the shariah court jurisdiction, the process of appointing syarie judges and the professionalism of court officials from time to time.

“I believe these continuous improvements can boost the image of shariah judicial and legal institutions in dealing with increasingly complex and challenging cases as well as fulfilling the needs of the Islamic community as a whole,” he said.

He also hoped that the Shariah Judiciary Department would initiate forums to exchange information and discuss the best practices for the shariah judicial system within the region.



