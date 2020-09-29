Hold off GE15 to prevent Covid-19 spike, says Lee

GEORGE TOWN: A veteran social activist warns that a new wave of Covid-19 cases would emerge if a general election (GE15) is called, especially in the wake of the surge of cases in Sabah in recent weeks.

Lee Lam Thye said therefore, that GE15 should be put off as long as possible to prevent the spread of the virus until the discovery of a viable vaccine.

“Any election held now might reverse the efforts of frontliners, such as health workers and security forces, over the past seven months.

“Furthermore, holding an election costs hundreds of millions of ringgit and manpower. How are we going to manage it? Do we have sufficient funds? Can we afford it? This has to be considered,” he said, urging the current government to remain until they have served their full term.

The next federal polls must be held on or before Sept 16, 2023. As per the federal constitution, the general election must be called no later than 60 days after the completion of five years from the first session of the 14th Parliament, which was on July 17, 2018.

“In my opinion, it is best for the current government to serve their full term, or else, Covid-19 is sure to spike, ” he said at a Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) forum near here today.

He was responding to a question on whether future polls should be avoided in view of the new Covid-19 clusters.

On a separate note, Lee, who is also MCPF senior vice-chairman, said there was a 91% increase in cybercrimes involving money, shopping and travel scams between March 18 and June 30, compared with the same period last year.

Police data also showed that RM305 million was lost in online scams this year, he said.

