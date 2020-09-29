Our priority is to revive Sabah’s economy, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The new Sabah government’s priority is to revive the state’s economy, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Hajiji Noor said the main challenge ahead for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government was to curb the spread of the virus further and subsequently mitigate its implications.

“We are facing an economic problem because of Covid-19, so our priority is to improve the economy,” Hajiji said in his maiden press conference after being installed as the 16th Sabah chief minister today.

“We are taking over the government at a time like no other due to the pandemic.

“We hope those who have been given the responsibility and trust will carry out their tasks to the best of their ability.”

The Sabah PPBM chief said he was confident the appointed ministers and those to be sworn in soon would be able to execute their responsibilities.

“They have the experience and God willing, we will be a government that can look after the people and administer Sabah well,” he said.

Hajiji added that his appointment as the chief minister was the culmination of the mandate given by Sabahans for a new state government.

“I am the chief minister of a state government that is inclusive and will give the fullest service to all Sabahans, regardless of their backgrounds and political stand.

“The trust and responsibility that has been given to us are huge and challenging,” he said, urging the people to unite for the greater good of Sabah.

When asked if he will rebrand the new ministries that had been created by the previous Warisan-led government, the Sulaman assemblyman said he would announce the names of all the ministries soon.

The previous government had set up the education and innovation as well as the health and people’s well-being ministries.



