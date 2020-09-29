Poverty line income to be revised under 12MP, says Mustapa

PUTRAJAYA: A new national poverty line income (PLI) will be introduced next year under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) so that the approach to eradicating poverty is more targeted, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said today.

He said the current PLI at RM2,208 is based on state, urban and rural data, but a targeted and more focused approach is needed so that the problem of poverty could be addressed more effectively.

“Dealing with poverty more effectively is one of the main agendas under the 12MP,” he told reporters here today.

In July, Malaysia revised the PLI to RM2,208 compared with the RM980 rate that was applied in 2005.

“The important thing is that we are more focused. For example, (now) we have B1, B2, B3 and B4 income groups. The B40 group was one category but now it has four components,” Mustapa said.

