Sabah election results won’t affect Sarawak, say leaders

KUCHING: Two Sarawak leaders have rejected a DAP contention that the Sabah election results gave hope for opposition gains in Sarawak.

Fadillah Yusof of PBB, who is a senior federal minister, said the sentiments in the two states were not the same and the Sabah outcome may not be reflected in the coming Sarawak state elections.

However, another Sarawakian member of the federal cabinet, Ali Biju, said the Sabah results showed a desire for development, which was a sentiment shared by both states. He said the results also showed acceptance of Perikatan Nasional leader Muhyiddin Yassin among the people.

The two leaders’ views are in contrast to the views of Tanjong Batu assemblyman Chiew Chiu Sing of DAP, who said the performance of Warisan Plus securing 32 of 73 seats,indicated that nearly half of Sabahans were unhappy with the federal government.

Chiew said in a media interview on Sunday that similar unhappiness would be shown when Sarawakians go to the polls.

However Fadillah said Chiew’s remarks were an attempt by DAP to merely play with perception.

“The perceptions and sentiments of the people of Sabah and Sarawak are different, as well as in the Peninsula,” said Fadillah, who is MP for Petra Jaya. He said it was crucial for Gabungan Parti Sarawak to provide the best service to people and thus retain the people’s support.

Ali Biju, who is MP for Saratok and deputy minister for energy and resources, said the state government must deliver without compromise.

A political analyst also believes that the Sabah result will not have much impact on the Sarawak elections.

“GPS is still popular in Sarawak and it is expected the ruling coalition can continue to win at least a two-third majority,” said Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya.



