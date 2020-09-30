1MDB asset recovery requires foreign cooperation, says MACC chief

PUTRAJAYA: Asset recovery under the 1MDB case requires a lot of cooperation and coordination from foreign countries, says Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.

He said, as such, there was still a long way to complete investigations into the case.

“What can I say so far, the MACC is working with other agencies to recover the people’s money that has been misappropriated abroad.

“The MACC is working with various countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Singapore,” he said in a special interview with Bernama in conjunction with MACC’s 53rd anniversary, which falls tomorrow.

Azam said the MACC was taking proactive measures to track 1MDB assets and recover them, adding that he could not comment further on the case as it could affect the investigation and ongoing trial.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin previously said the government was committed to continuing efforts to recover 1MDB-related assets as well as prosecute individuals and parties involved in the scandal.



