Cops arrest 98 for RMCO-related offences

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 98 people yesterday for offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement, he said 95 were fined and three remanded.

Thirty-four were arrested at pubs and nightclubs, 24 for not practising physical distancing, 22 for not wearing masks, 10 for failing to pay their quarantine fees, and eight for not recording their personal details upon entering shops.

Police also caught 34 undocumented migrants and four smugglers yesterday and confiscated six land vehicles as part of their ongoing Ops Benteng campaign.

“The government will take strict action against anyone who tries to enter the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten our border control,” Ismail said.



