Geng 21 member wanted over attempted robbery and murder in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are tracking down a member of “Geng 21”, who was involved in an attempted robbery and killing, as well as a shooting incident in front of an apartment at Permai Plentong, here, in early March, this year.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspect, a local man known as B Sarjit Singh, 23, was from Kampung Sungai Plentong, here.

He said that in the incident on March 8, three suspects of “Geng 21″ armed with a pistol tried to rob four men, aged 19 to 28 years, who were in a vehicle in front of the apartment.

The suspect, who was also driving a vehicle, rammed the back of the victims’ vehicle and fired five shots, one of which pierced the right thigh of one of the victims. However, the robbery attempt failed.

Following that, the Johor criminal investigation department (CID) set up a special investigation team that was assisted by Bukit Aman CID on Sept 10, which led to the arrest of seven men aged between 23 and 44 to assist in the investigation.

Three men were arrested and charged under Section 3A of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 which carries the death penalty upon conviction. One of the suspects was also charged under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA),” he said.

Ayob Khan said the suspect arrested under POCA had nine criminal records involving kidnapping, drugs, gambling and other criminal activities.

“Geng 21 is believed to be involved in violent crimes such as murder using firearms since 2016 and is one of the eight gangs identified as still active in the state,” he added.



