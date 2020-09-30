MAHB names Azmi Murad as new COO

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has named Azmi Murad as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective Oct 1.

The position had not been filled since January after then COO Mohd Shukrie Salleh assumed the role of acting group CEO. In March, Shukrie was made group CEO of MAHB.

Azmi started his aviation career in 1970 with the Department of Civil Aviation (now known as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia) as an air traffic controller before the corporatisation of MAHB in 1991.

“Throughout his career, Azmi had managed all types of airports, both domestic and international,” Shukrie said in a statement, adding that “he was instrumental in the opening of KLIA in 1998 and had managed its operations for many years.

“I am confident that Azmi will play a valuable role in elevating Malaysia’s position as a strong aviation hub.”

Azmi previously held other key positions in different fields, including general manager of the Sepang International Circuit.

He was also the chairman of the Airports Council International World Facilitation and Services Standing Committee until November 2011, and sat on the board of Tourism Malaysia.

Azmi was also a committee member of the Kuala Lumpur Tourism Development Council as well as the Malaysia-Singapore Business Council Joint Tourism and Hospitality.



