Mohamaddin to give statement over Lahad Datu intrusion remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: Former tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi will be called up by police to give his statement over his controversial remarks on the 2013 Lahad Datu incursion.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said the Warisan leader will give his statement in Sabah and that his case will be handled by a special team there, which also consists of the CID.

“The appointment has been made and we will also be called to Sabah. He has agreed to come forward to give his statement,” Huzir said at Bukit Aman today.

Police received 97 reports against Mohamaddin over his remarks – 62 in Sabah and 35 in the peninsula.

It was reported that Mohamaddin was being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Mohamaddin, who is MP for Silam, now renamed Lahad Datu, sparked widespread criticism from Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders for allegedly describing the Malaysian security forces as having taken part in a “sandiwara” (farce) when 200 Sulu militants attacked Lahad Datu in 2013.

After severe backlash over his remarks, Mohamaddin made an apology but said his remarks had been taken out of context.

He also denied belittling security forces involved in defending the nation during the intrusion, saying he was only highlighting the BN government’s failure to improve its defence assets to prevent such an incident.

Huzir also said the probe into the breaching of the mandatory quarantine order by Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali will be completed soon.

“We have received the investigation papers (IP). There is additional action we have to take.

“We will complete the instruction given by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) at the soonest time, then we will send the IP back to the AGC,” he said.

Khairuddin had come under criticism after Seputeh MP Teresa Kok questioned why he had not been placed under the mandatory 14-day home quarantine following his return from an official trip to Turkey last month.

The health ministry said he had been fined RM1,000, which he paid.

Khairuddin then made a public apology and said he would donate four months’ salary to the Covid-19 relief fund. He said the incident was the result of an oversight.



