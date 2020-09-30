KL Mayor to step down, successor to be named tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur is expected to welcome a new mayor tomorrow.

In a statement today, the federal territories ministry said it will be hosting a farewell ceremony for the mayor tomorrow morning at City Hall.

The new mayor will replace former Subang Jaya Municipal Council president Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, who took over the post on Oct 2, 2018, from Amin Nordin Abd Aziz.

It was previously reported that Nor Hisham’s contract ends on Oct 2.

It is also understood that the Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa is expected to announce a new Putrajaya Corporation president tomorrow.



