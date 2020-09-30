PPBM Youth slams ex-members using ‘official’ FB page to sow discord

PETALING JAYA: PPBM Youth information chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir said the wing’s former official Facebook page is being used to create hostility with other political parties.

In a statement on the new official “Armada Bersatu Malaysia” Facebook page, Ashraf said Armada would never use its official FB page to “troll” or ridicule its political allies or opponents.

Ashraf’s statement came after an FB page called “Armada Bersatu PPBM” posted statements insulting politicians from Umno and PKR.

“We are aware that the ‘Armada Bersatu PPBM’ Facebook page, which was our former official FB presence, is still under the control of those who previously managed Armada Information under the former leaders of the youth wing,” Ashraf said.

“They did not submit nor transfer the administration of the FB account to the current Armada Information team even though they left the party and were told to do so,” he added.

Calling out the “cowardly behaviour” and “lack of integrity” of these former PPBM members still controlling the “Armada Bersatu PPBM” Facebook page, Ashraf urged PPBM members to report the page to Facebook in a bid to shut it down.

Ashraf said this was the second time he is speaking on the issue, after having released an official statement on Aug 23 over the “Armada Bersatu PPBM” Facebook page, clarifying that it was no longer used by the PPBM youth wing.



