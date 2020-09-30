Suspected Covid-19 case stops Jeffrey from clocking in

KOTA KINABALU: Newly appointed Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Jeffrey Kitingan was unable to report for his first day of duty after a suspected Covid-19 case was detected in the building here.

Jeffrey, who is also a deputy chief minister, was to have clocked in at Wisma Pertanian at 10am.

However, reporters were told by his aides the STAR president would have to postpone reporting for work there due to a suspected Covid-19 case discovered in the building yesterday.

