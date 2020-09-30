US to detain FGV products over forced labour allegations

PETALING JAYA: The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will detain palm oil and palm oil products made by FGV Holdings Berhad effective tomorrow, following allegations of forced and child labour.

In a statement, CBP said the directive followed a year-long investigation that revealed forced labour indicators, including restriction of movement, physical and sexual violence, withholding of wages and excessive overtime.

The investigation also raised concerns that “forced child labour is potentially being used in FGV’s palm oil production process”.

“The use of forced labour in the production of such a ubiquitous product allows companies to profit from the abuse of vulnerable workers,” CBP’s Office of Trade executive assistant commissioner Brenda Smith said.

“These companies are creating unfair competition for legitimately sourced goods and exposing the public to products that fail to meet ethical standards.”

According to US laws, the importation of merchandise mined, manufactured or produced, wholly or in part, by forced labour, including convict labour, forced child labour, and indentured labour is prohibited.

This withhold release order will require detention of palm oil produced by FGV and any palm oil products or derivatives traceable to palm oil produced by FGV at all US ports of entry.

CBP, however, provides importers of detained shipments an opportunity to export their shipments or to submit proof that the merchandise was not produced with forced labour.

It went on to say that CBP received allegations of forced labour from a variety of sources, including the general public.

“CBP will continue to remind Americans that we can use our economic power to tell companies that we will not tolerate forced labour in US supply chains,” said Smith.

“We urge all consumers to research fair trade products and companies and shop directly with reputable retailers.”



