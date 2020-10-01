23 families face uncertain future after eviction notice

GEORGE TOWN: The fate of 23 families at an oil palm estate in Nibong Tebal seems uncertain after they received an eviction notice from the landowners following a takeover deal that fell through with a Penang government agency.

Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy said the state government had agreed to buy 2.4ha of Ladang Sungai Kecil earlier this year from a private landowner to save the families and three temples there.

“Unfortunately, the landowner has declined our offer to buy over the land at market price. Before Covid-19, the owner had agreed to sell the land to the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB).

“An eviction notice has been sent to the families and they might have to clear out by Oct 7 to make way for demolition work,” said Ramasamy, who is also the board chairman.

He said the landowner had obtained a court order to demolish structures on the land next week.

“The owner bought the land knowing the existence of families and temples there. The state’s offer via PHEB to buy the land at market price stands and we are open to negotiating,” he said.

Ramasamy said he has alerted the Seberang Perai City Council over the planned demolition as it requires the council’s permission. He said police have also been informed.

The landowner had earlier sought to evict the 23 families who said they bought their homes from the previous owner with documents to prove it.

The families, who consist of children of estate workers, asked for compensation or another piece of land to rebuild their homes.

However, the landowner, who reportedly bought the property for about RM1 million two years ago, had been adamant about evicting the families.

The land is located not far from the Kedah border.



