4 new clusters found, says health ministry

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported four new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, Sabah, Putrajaya and Langkawi.

These are the Meru cluster in Selangor, Joo Hwa cluster in Sabah, the Selasih cluster in Putrajaya and the Bah Ketil cluster in Langkawi.

The Meru cluster in Selangor was first identified in Klang, Selangor. The index case was found positive on Sept 29 and was admitted to the Sg Buloh hospital. Three other positive cases have been identified. All are Malaysians.

Noor Hisham said index cases for the Bah Ketil cluster in Kedah (Baling and Langkawi) and also the Selasih cluster in Putrajaya had travelled to Sabah.

MORE TO COME

