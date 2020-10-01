Chow allays Covid-19 concerns among Penang YBs

GEORGE TOWN: With the Penang state assembly sitting to take place in about two weeks, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today allayed concerns that its assemblymen could have contracted Covid-19 while campaigning in Sabah.

Chow said there were more than 14 days between the Sabah state election on Sept 26 and the date of the sitting on Oct 12. He said this period was as good as a quarantine period, with the elected representatives who had travelled to Sabah told to stay at home for two weeks.

Chow said the representatives who went to Sabah had tested negative upon their return to Penang.

However, he said he would take further advice from the National Security Council and the health ministry on the coming assembly and would make adjustments accordingly.

Kulim airport

Asked about Kedah’s push for the Kulim airport, he said the fact remained that no airports would be built or considered until 2022 when a government study was expected to be completed.

Chow said he and his Kedah counterpart Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had urged the federal government to ensure the study would begin with airports in the north, before covering other parts of the country.

He said a major concern raised by Kedah was that land had been acquired for the new Kulim airport through the National Land Code but the time limit for the project might expire by the time Putrajaya finished the study.

“The National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) has yet to approve the Kulim airport. A working paper on the airport submitted by Kedah was withdrawn due to the study.

“I told the MPFN on Aug 13 that northern region airports (Penang, Langkawi and Kulim) ought to be given attention. Expansion of the Penang airport should also be given priority,” he said.

Investments increase

On another matter, Chow said Penang had approved RM9.12 billion in manufacturing investments during the first six months of this year, a 452% increase year-on-year.

RM1.65 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) came in during the second quarter of this year. Another RM373 million were domestic investments during this period, he said.

Chow said Penang continued to be in pole position as the largest contributor of manufacturing-sector FDI in the country. Major investors came from Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, he said.

He said based on government data, Penang netted 29 new projects in the second quarter, with 6,971 new jobs created. However, Penang’s 2020 investment numbers would be hard to match against last year’s all-time-high of RM16.8 billion.

“I am delighted that Penang has managed to draw investors despite the uncertain environment globally. This would not have been possible had it not been for the efforts of both the state and the federal governments.

“From the start of this year, we have been facing an uncertain situation due to the tension between the US and China, aside from the imposition of controls and policies to tackle the pandemic outbreak, in particular, the travel restrictions.

“Penang’s strong track record, positive outlook for select manufacturing sectors and the reconfiguration of the global supply chain make it well-positioned to be a preferred destination for high-quality, high value-added investments.”



