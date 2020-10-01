Civil servants are always monitored to prevent leakage, says Cuepacs

SEREMBAN: Civil servants are always being monitored by various relevant agencies, including the National Audit Department to ensure no leakage or corruption occur while they carry out their duties, said Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat.

Apart from that, civil servants are also monitored by their respective heads of department as well as having to comply with the stipulated service circular and guidelines.

“We have the National Audit Department which produces annual reports and the respective departments will take action based on its findings.

“So, there’s no issue with regard to leakage because early action has already been taken. Perhaps what the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) head (Azam Baki) meant was that some of the issues and complaints they received could be due to the dissatisfaction of certain parties,” he said here today.

He told reporters this when met at the opening ceremony of the 22nd general meeting of the Peninsular Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department Employees Union (Negeri Sembilan branch) that was launched by Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Hamdan Ali.

Azam was earlier today quoted to have said that corruption cases involving leakage in government procurements by civil servants were getting critical, with nearly 50% of such cases involving government agencies.

In another development, Adnan hoped that the case involving the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim could be resolved soon.

“Cuepacs is always monitoring the latest developments regarding the case. At the same time, we hope the issue will not be politicised,” he said.

Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on Nov 27, 2018. He died on Dec 17, after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

On Sept 27 last year, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or more unknown persons.



