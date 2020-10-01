Govt looking to create more job opportunities for fresh grads

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resources Minister M Saravanan says the government is looking to create more job opportunities for fresh graduates who are expected to struggle for work because of the challenging economy and Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Saravanan said his ministry is aware of the plight graduates would face because of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, and has plans to help them.

Previously, Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad had said about 75,000 out of 300,000 fresh graduates were expected to encounter challenges in finding jobs within six months of graduation.

She said the ministry’s Graduate Tracer Study 2019 showed that 41,161 graduates remained unemployed. With an additional 75,000 to graduate this year, it is estimated that more than 110,000 graduates need to be given attention to further increase their marketability.

Saravanan said plans to help fresh graduates includes career roadshows, employment incentives and introducing job opportunities in the gig economy.

He said not all sectors are affected as there are some doing well.

He also said the problem of unemployment is not limited to Malaysia but is being felt in other countries around the world as well.



