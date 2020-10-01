Health screenings tightened at all public transport hubs, says Wee

PUTRAJAYA: Stricter health screenings will be conducted at all public transport terminals, stations and service counters beginning tomorrow in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said Covid-19 preventive measures, including cleaning and disinfection, would also be conducted.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council, such as physical social distancing and the use of face masks, would also be enforced without compromise in the interest of all parties, including public transport users.

“We have to give serious attention to the matter. A total of 260 Covid-19 positive cases were reported today and the three-digit spike is something that is worrying,” he said in a statement today.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the 260 new positive cases recorded today was the second-highest tally in the country since 277 cases were reported on June 4.

Four new Covid-19 clusters were also detected today namely the Jalan Meru Cluster in Selangor, the Joo Hwa Cluster in Sabah, the Selasih Cluster in Putrajaya and the Bah Ketil Cluster in Kedah.

