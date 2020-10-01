Kedah exco member positive for Covid-19

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Health Department has confirmed that a state executive councillor, who was in Sabah recently for the state election, had been found positive for Covid-19.

Its director, Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang, said the state exco member was admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for treatment yesterday.

“The Health Department is currently tracing and screening the close contacts of the councillor, including his family members, in the last 14 days.

“So far, only this councillor has been confirmed positive for the virus while no other state exco member has been infected,” he said when contacted here today.

The infected state exco member is said to be a close contact of his assistant who was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 two days ago.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was reported as saying that three state exco members were absent from the exco meeting yesterday as they were undergoing home quarantine.

