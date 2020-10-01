Najib’s SRC appeal fixed for February and March

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has set aside 12 days early next year to hear Najib Razak’s appeal against his conviction on seven counts of corruption in relation to RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashraf Adrin Kamaril said the dates are from Feb 15 to 18, Feb 22 to 25 and March 1 to 4.

“Case management has been fixed on Nov 4 to check if the appeal records are in order,” he told reporters after case management today before deputy registrars Darmafikri Abu Adam and N Kanageswari.

Lawyers Harvinderjit Singh and Nur Syahirah Hanapiah appeared for Najib.

On July 28, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced the former prime minister to 12 years’ jail and ordered him to pay a RM210 million fine.

Nazlan found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

He allowed Najib’s application to stay the jail sentence and fine but the former prime minister was asked to post a RM2 million bail, which he did.

Meanwhile, FMT understands the prosecution is not likely to appeal to enhance Najib’s sentence as it did not apply for extension of time to file its petition of appeal.

On Aug 7, it filed a notice of appeal and should have submitted the petition of appeal within 10 days after receiving the appeal records from the High Court.

The 10-day period expired on Sept 21.

The Court of Appeal last week allowed Najib 30 days from Sept 18 to file his petition of appeal

Najib, who has affirmed an affidavit in support of his motion to obtain more time, said his lawyers received the appeal records running into 112 volumes and the 801-page judgment on Sept 17.

He said it was impossible to prepare a complete and concise petition of appeal to address all the major issues dealt with by Nazlan.



