Stay at home, health DG says after surge in Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah this evening advised the public to stay at home following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

“If you have no important matters (to tend to) outside, stay at home.

“Go out when necessary and when you do, follow the SOPs,” he said at a press conference here.

Noor Hisham also assured that the cases in Selangor were “under control” when asked if he would recommend movement restrictions be imposed in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Even though the infection rate is high, the number of cases is under control.”

MORE TO COME

