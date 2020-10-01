Supreme Council decides on Umno’s direction, not me, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the party’s direction will be decided by its Supreme Council as it was not right for him to make any unilateral decision.

Taking to Twitter, Zahid said a post mortem of the Sabah election was being conducted and the party will then discuss its direction going forward.

In a statement, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had urged Zahid to provide guidance and clear directions for the party after what the former called “a disappointing Sabah election”.

Mohamad had said the party needs to rethink its political strategy after it went from the dominant party in Sabah to a “small-time player” in the aftermath of the state election.

Zahid said the matter would be brought to the Supreme Council.

“It is not appropriate for me to speak or decide without everyone’s agreement. The leadership can give their views.”

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin however, welcomed Mohamad’s “clear, firm and correct” view that Umno needs to decide on its relationship with PPBM and Perikatan Nasional.

“Whether we quit or continue, by right, Umno divisions should have passed resolutions during their delegates’ meeting.

“Now, what is their view and stand?” the former Johor menteri besar asked.

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council member Annuar Musa said the party was not sidelined in Sabah and that nearly all its assemblymen would either serve as ministers or assistant ministers.

“Some decisions may have led us to lose some seats, but this can be improved.

“Any hasty decisions will be detrimental to Umno,” he said.



