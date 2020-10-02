11 from apartment building told to vacate after embankment collapses

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven occupants of a three-storey apartment at Persiaran Syed Putra here were advised to vacate last night after an earth embankment near their building collapsed following heavy rain last night.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire Operations Centre said 17 firemen from the Hang Tuah and Seputeh Fire and Rescue stations went to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 10pm.

The team found soil erosion at the embankment, affecting six apartment units on the lower ground floor, he said.

He said the occupants of the affected apartment units were advised to vacate after an inspection by Kuala Lumpur City Hall found that it was not safe for them to stay there.

Five foreign nationals occupying a workers’ quarters on the embankment were also ordered to vacate.



