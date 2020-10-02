3 election officers down with Covid-19 after Sabah duty

KUALA LUMPUR: Three officers of the Election Commission, who were on duty in the Sabah state election, have tested positive for Covid-19, EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh confirmed today

Ghani said the three officers were receiving treatment at the Sungah Buloh Hospital in Selangor while all the other EC officers involved in the election had been ordered to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at his daily media briefing today that the ministry would make it compulsory for all EC officers on duty in Tawau, Semporna, Lahad Datu and Kunak to undergo Covid-19 screening.

“There is a possibility we may find that those returning from Sabah, especially those who served in Tawau, Semporna, Lahad Datu and Kunak, are likely to be infected.

“So, we’re implementing screening and they must stay (quarantined) at home. If tested positive, they will be hospitalised,” he said.

