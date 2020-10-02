89 held, including 10 for breaching lockdown rules

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 89 individuals yesterday for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said 77 of them were fined and 12 remanded.

Five individuals were caught in pubs and nightclubs, 29 for not practising physical distancing, 30 for not wearing face masks, 10 for breaching lockdown regulations and 14 for not recording their personal details upon entering shops.

In addition, one premise was booked for operating without a licence.

Police also caught 22 undocumented migrants and two smugglers yesterday and confiscated a boat and nine land vehicles as part of their ongoing Ops Benteng campaign.

“The government will take strict action against anyone who tries to enter the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten our border control,” he said.



