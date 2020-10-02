Cops probe spread of Hizbut Tahrir ideology in other states

KUANTAN: Police are investigating the spread of the Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia (HTM) ideology, which is said to contradict the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed said today.

He said the HTM ideology has spread to Johor and Selangor.

The religious authorities in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territories have issued a fatwa against HTM’s teachings.

“We are prepared to work with the religious department in the states and relevant agencies to facilitate our investigation,” he told reporters here today.

Yesterday, the media reported Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay as saying that the state police started investigating HTM after receiving 17 reports against it.

HTM was also said to be actively recruiting new members from the academic and professional groups as well as university students.



