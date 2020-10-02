Cuepacs calls for longer grace period to use up annual leave

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes the government will allow civil servants working as frontliners to accumulate the rest of their leave this year over the next five years.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said frontliners were not able to use their annual leave as they had to work.

“The current rule is that civil servants can only accumulate the remaining leave within three years and the leave will be forfeited if not taken after the third year.

“So for this year most civil servant frontliners or those who had to work during the Covid-19 pandemic, could not take their annual leave. Therefore, we request the remaining leave period to be extended over five years,” he said today.

Adnan said the matter should be considered following the recent increase in Covid-19 cases which demanded that the civil servants involved be on duty.

“We appeal that the leave of civil servants working as frontliners be given special consideration, only for those who have been instructed to work or return to work due to Covid-19,” he said.

Adnan also said Cuepacs had called on Bank Negara Malaysia to reduce the 25% “wakalah” rate of the Public Sector Home Financing Board to 12.5%.

