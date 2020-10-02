DAP MP tells Sarawak govt not to hold state election anytime soon

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said this is not the time for a state election to be held as the government needs to focus on economic recovery and to curb the spread of Covid-19, which is on the rise.

He said although the situation in Sarawak seemed to be under control, a surge in Covid-19 cases was most likely to happen during or after the campaign period.

He was commenting on talk that the 12th Sarawak state election, which must take place by June next year, will be held very soon.

Citing the recently concluded Sabah state election, Yii said when the former Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal decided to dissolve the state legislative assembly on July 30, there were only three cases.

“The spike only happened from Sept 8 onwards, two weeks before the polling day on Sept 26,” he said in a statement today.

“With the strict implementation of SOPs and immigration controls during the election, we’ll also be hindering rightful Sarawakians working and studying in other parts of Malaysia to come back to Sarawak to vote. This will be against the spirit of democracy and the right of the people to vote,” he said.

Yii also said there had been all kinds of rumours suggesting that both the Sarawak state election and the general election would be run concurrently at the end of this year.

“There may be a ‘political advantage’ in the state government calling for an election, but I think at this moment, all efforts must be concentrated on curbing the virus and protecting the lives of people and their livelihood.”

He said the country could not afford another movement control order (MCO) as it would have huge economic, social and mental health repercussions.



