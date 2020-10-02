Fake news, says Jeffrey on PAS rep being appointed minister

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan has advised the public against believing rumours on social media that a PAS member would be made a nominated assemblyman and later appointed as the law and native affairs minister.

Jeffrey, who is also agriculture and food industries minister, said he had also heard of such rumours.

“I have heard a lot of rumours and read a lot of fake news and all sorts of stuff,” he told reporters after clocking in for the first time at the agriculture and food industries ministry at Wisma Pertanian here today.

“No, it’s not true. I know because the person who is going to be appointed is someone else. So all these are fake news.

“They are designed to create hate and disharmony. I think we have to be careful about what we read on the news, WhatsApp, Facebook and so on.

“I won’t be surprised tomorrow (there will be claims that) the whole of Wisma Pertanian will be put under quarantine because of Covid-19 … don’t worry about that (rumours on PAS nominated assemblyman).”

There has been speculation that a PAS member would be named as one of the six nominated assemblymen and later as a minister since yesterday.

This was amplified after Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa posted on Twitter that he expected PAS, a political ally in Muafakat Nasional, to be given a nominated assemblymen spot.

Annuar had said on Twitter yesterday that he believed two more slots would be given to Umno while the three remaining positions could go to PBS, STAR and PPBM.

On Annuar’s comments, Jeffrey, who is STAR president, said: “Well, that’s his version.”

Meanwhile, on another comment by Annuar that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government could not have a Chinese minister as all the Chinese candidates lost in the election, Jeffrey assured the people not to be worried.

“We will be looking at all these, including the Chinese community — no one will be left behind.

“Actually, we (the three deputy chief ministers) are all looking after the people, including the Chinese community.

“We are not looking after the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) or Bumiputera (Muslims) only. We’re looking after everybody,” he said.

Besides Jeffrey, Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin and PBS vice-president Joachim Gunsalam are the other two deputy chief ministers.

When asked about his hopes for more STAR assemblymen to be named into Chief Minister Hajiji Noor’s state Cabinet, the Keningau MP said the party had made its proposal.

“We have a lot of leaders in our party and they also have their hopes and aspirations. We hope to help them, (maybe) not immediately but as we go along,” he said.

STAR, which is part of Perikatan Nasional, secured six seats in last week’s election, including through Jeffrey, who retained the Tambunan seat for a second term.



