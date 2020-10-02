Former de facto law minister VK Liew dies after illness

PETALING JAYA: Former de facto law minister Liew Vui Keong has passed away, a senior Warisan leader has confirmed. He was 60.

It was reported that Liew, the Batu Sapi MP, had been ill.

Liew had reportedly been suffering from a lung infection and was admitted to the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

The Warisan permanent chairman passed away at 11.50am.

Liew was first elected as an MP after he won the Sandakan seat in the 2008 elections when he was part of LDP.

He later took over the reins of LDP from former Sabah chief minister Chong Kah Kiat and led the party from 2006 to 2014 when it was still part of Barisan Nasional.

He was later replaced by Teo Chee Kang after an internal party dispute.

In 2018, Liew sprung a surprise by joining Warisan, and went on to win the Batu Sapi seat in a four-cornered fight.

He was appointed a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law in former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration until the fall of the Pakatan Harapan-led government.



