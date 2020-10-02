Free tests for Selangor residents who visited Sabah recently

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government is offering free targeted testing for Selangor residents with a history of having travelled to Sabah between Sept 20 and 26.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the screening can be done at all branches of the Selcare Clinic owned by the state government’s subsidiary, Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd.

Those seeking the test should produce their return flight documents from Sabah as well as proof of residence (water and electric bill) in Selangor, he said in a statement today.

He said the affected individuals could go to the clinics beginning on Sunday (Oct 4) by referring to the locations of the nearest clinic via the website https://selcareclinic.com/our-clinics/, while special arrangements would be made for screenings to be carried out at community halls in the Kuala Selangor district at a date to be decided later.

At the same time, he also announced that restaurants with bars in Selangor would only be allowed to operate up to 11pm daily beginning tomorrow (Oct 3) while all types of nightclubs and bars are still prohibited from operating.

“The state government also does not encourage any big conferences or gatherings, with the number of participants allowed not exceeding 250 people at any one time,” he said.

He said the state Covid-19 operations room operating hours would also be extended to 7pm while the online check-in system SELangkah (Langkah Masuk Dengan Selamat) had been upgraded with new features.

