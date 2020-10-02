Govt, opposition leaders pay tribute to ‘good friend’ Liew

KOTA KINABALU: Tributes have poured in from leaders from both sides of the political divide after the passing of former de facto law minister Liew Vui Keong today.

The Warisan permanent chairman died at 11.50am, aged 60. He had reportedly been suffering from a lung infection after initially seeking treatment for a slipped disc at the Gleneagles Hospital here before the state election.

Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking praised the work of his federal Cabinet colleague and said the thoughts and prayers of the party’s leaders and members were with the family of the Batu Sapi MP.

PKR president and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Liew’s contributions and sacrifices when he was the law minister during Pakatan Harapan’s reign will be remembered by the people and nation.

Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua Jr said the party is saddened by Liew’s death.

“Party president Mohd Shafie Apdal has been informed of the sad news and extends his deepest condolences to Datin Lindai Lee and her four children.

“The party has lost a well respected leader who contributed to the country and the state through his hard work and dedication.

“The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve during this very difficult time,” he said, adding that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Sabah PH chief Christina Liew described Liew as “a good man who served the people well till he passed away”.

Sabah DAP acting chief Frankie Poon said Warisan had lost an outstanding leader with the demise of Liew, whom he described as “a very nice person”.

“I am sad to hear of Liew’s passing. It’s so sudden. It’s a great loss to Warisan. I pray that his family stays strong during this difficult time,” said Poon from Sandakan.

Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Bung Moktar Radin described Liew’s passing as a loss for the state.

“Although we were from different parties, I’ve always respected all leaders including Liew. We may have clashed in the Dewan Rakyat but we could still be friendly outside,” he told FMT.

PBS president Maximus Ongkili said Liew was a dedicated leader, especially on matters of Sabah’s rights. He described Liew as a good friend and a fine leader.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said that when he was still in the opposition, he and Liew had differences of opinion, particularly on the abolition of the death penalty.

“However, our friendship never stopped because of that. We both strived in anything we did that could benefit the people and country,” he said.

Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan said he had lost a friend while the nation had lost a leader. He said Liew’s sacrifices and contributions to Sabah and Malaysia will not be forgotten.

Sabah PPBM deputy chief Masidi Manjun told FMT Liew had been a good friend for many years.

“Despite our political differences, we remained good friends. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said.

Former chief minister Musa Aman wrote on Twitter: “My deepest condolences to the family of Datuk VK Liew on his sudden passing in Kota Kinabalu. May he rest in peace.”

Law minister and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Liew was a good friend whom he had known before Liew became a minister.

“He was a good minister and a professional legal man. We will continue a few of his law reform plans. We were also very engaged in Parliament and Liew had shown support for a few bills we had mooted.

“I’m saddened to hear of his passing, especially when we were told that his condition had stabilised recently.

“On behalf of myself and PAS, our deepest condolences to his family and children.”

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted: “My sincere condolences to the family of Datuk VK Liew.

“VK was kind and friendly to me. He was professional and courteous in Parliament, and a strong fighter for his home state of Sabah. Rest well, VK.”

Senior Minister for Economy Mohamed Azmin Ali said on Twitter he was “utterly shocked” to learn of the death of their parliamentary colleague.

“My profound condolences to his wife, family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Lawyers for Liberty adviser N Surendran said Liew was helpful in finding solutions for Malaysians on death row in Singapore. He said the late MP was plain spoken, practical and determined.

“He pushed for the abolition of the death penalty, even though he met strong opposition from some of his PH Cabinet colleagues,” he said.



